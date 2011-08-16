FRANKFURT Aug 16 RWE plans to divest majority stakes in German regional utilities kevag, Suewag, and VSE to raise up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.2 billion), German daily Rhein-Zeitung reported citing sources.

There are talks with the city of Koblenz about selling RWE's 57.5 percent stake in Kevag back to the city's utility provider, Rhein-Zeitung said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Dan Lalor) ($1 = 0.7099 euro)