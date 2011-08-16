BRIEF-Altinyag Kombinalari to merge with Arti Yatirim Holding
* To merge with Arti Yatirim Holding through acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT Aug 16 RWE plans to divest majority stakes in German regional utilities kevag, Suewag, and VSE to raise up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.2 billion), German daily Rhein-Zeitung reported citing sources.
There are talks with the city of Koblenz about selling RWE's 57.5 percent stake in Kevag back to the city's utility provider, Rhein-Zeitung said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Dan Lalor) ($1 = 0.7099 euro)
* To merge with Arti Yatirim Holding through acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Genpact to acquire the item processing assets of Fiserv Australia
LONDON, Feb 6 (IFR) - Anne Gebuhrer has been appointed as head of European financial institutions debt capital markets at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, according to a company statement.