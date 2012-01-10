ESSEN, Germany Jan 10 German utility RWE
plans to invest about 5 billion euros ($6.4 billion)
to expand its green power business over the next four years,
struggling to tap new areas of growth in a move to prepare
itself for a nuclear-free energy market at home.
By announcing an investment plan for its renewable unit, RWE
follows German peer E.ON, which in mid-December said
it would spend 7 billion euros for its green energy business
over the next five years.
RWE and E.ON are currently suffering from the consequences
from Germany's decision to exit nuclear power, leading to
shrinking profits, massive job cuts as well as an asset disposal
program.
($1 = 0.7851 euros)
(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff)