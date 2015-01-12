* RWE Innogy to spend 1 bln euro on renewables in 2015-2017
* To forge ahead with renewable projects in Europe
* Seeks compensation from Spain over power law changes
ESSEN, Germany, Jan 12 Germany's No.2 utility
RWE is cutting back investments in its renewable
energy business, under pressure from a crisis in the power
sector that has swelled its debt pile to 31 billion euros ($36.7
billion).
Having spent 1 billion euros annually on RWE Innogy between
2008 and 2014, RWE said it would invest just 1 billion euros
over 2015-2017.
"These are the investments that RWE is making available,"
Hans Buenting, chief executive of RWE Innogy, said on Monday.
RWE's green business is much smaller than that of larger
German competitor E.ON, where renewables accounted
for 15.4 percent of 2013 core earnings and which decided in
December to split in two, spinning off power plants to focus on
renewable energy and power grids.
At RWE, that share was less than 4 percent.
Europe's power sector has been hit by a sluggish economy,
low wholesale prices and a surge in demand for cleaner renewable
energy which is replacing gas and coal-fired power plants.
German utilities' business models have also been disrupted
by domestic reforms that since 2011 have incentivised the move
towards cleaner energy and away from fossil and nuclear power.
Innogy, which said it would forge ahead with renewable
energy projects in Germany, Britain, the Netherlands as well as
in eastern Europe, expects its operating profit to fall in 2014
from the 196 million euros registered in 2013.
This year and next, profits are expected to rise mainly due
to the fact that offshore wind parks Gwynt y Mor and Nordsee Ost
built in Liverpool Bay and the German North Sea, respectively,
will be connected to the grid.
Buenting also said that RWE had filed a lawsuit with an
arbitration court in Washington, seeking a low-triple digit
million euro amount from the Spanish government as a result of
legislative changes for wind and hydro power.
It could take three to four years for a decision to be
reached in the case, Buenting said.
