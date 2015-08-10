* Expands board by three members
* Cuts number of subsidiaries in Germany
* Changes to be implemented by Jan. 1, 2017
* Overhaul results in low double-digit mln euro savings
* Shares close 0.3 pct higher, underperforming market
(Recasts, adds fresh CEO comment, analyst, shares)
By Christoph Steitz
FRANKFURT, Aug 10 RWE, Germany's
largest power producer, will simplify its local businesses,
expand senior management to get a better handle on areas such as
networks and renewables and will not rule out an E.ON-style
break-up at some stage.
"I hope that that's not going to happen, it's not our
preferred option," Chief Executive Peter Terium told reporters.
But he said the group kept open the option for a broad overhaul.
Terium, a 51-year-old Dutchman who took over as RWE's CEO in
2012, is under intense pressure after rival E.ON late
last year said it would spin off its ailing power plant business
to focus on networks, renewables and services instead.
Analysts have cited RWE's complex structure as a reason why
the group has been so slow to respond to a surge in renewables
across Europe, shrinking its market value by 42 billion euros
($46 billion), or nearly 80 percent, since 2007.
In response, RWE said it would trim the number of its
subsidiaries in Germany, mainly by merging them, which will
reduce administrative costs and dissolve many small executive
and supervisory boards that have grown over the firm's 117-year
history.
"We welcome the simplification of the structure," DZ Bank
analyst Werner Eisenmann wrote in a note. He kept a "buy" rating
on the stock, one of only six, while twice as many analysts rate
the stock "sell".
"Following significant savings efforts in the past, this is
a strategic step to better compete in light of Germany's energy
turnaround."
Germany is pulling out of nuclear power and strongly
subsidises solar and wind power at the expense of conventional
gas- and coal-fired generation, a move brought about by the 2011
meltdown at the Fukushima power plant in Japan.
RWE said the overhaul would include the addition of three
positions to the group's management board to get a better grip
on renewables, as well as retail, networks and conventional
power generation.
The changes, to be implemented by Jan. 1, 2017, will result
in annual savings in the low double-digit million euro area,
Terium said, adding that compulsory redundancies were currently
not planned.
($1 = 0.9131 euros)
(Editing by Dale Hudson and Jane Merriman)