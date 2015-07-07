FRANKFURT, July 7 Local utility shareholders in
German industry heavyweight RWE on Tuesday demanded
more detail from the group's management on restructuring plans
that could involve the merger of subsidiaries and personnel
changes at the top.
Sources close to the company have said RWE, battling an
industry-wide crisis, is looking into such matters.
The company itself has said that jobs and sites were not
being targeted. But it has not given any further details,
including on matters such as potential savings, ahead of a
supervisory board meeting on Aug. 10.
Mostly municipality-owned communal shareholders in western
Germany, where RWE operates, have written a letter to chief
executive Peter Terium demanding more clarity, said Ernst
Gerlach, the managing director of the VKA alliance.
He said VKA (Verband der kommunalen RWE-Aktionaere) was in
favour of less bureaucracy but wanted to know which units would
be affected, stressing: "The future relationship with the
customers must not be neglected."
VKA members hold just under 24 percent of RWE shares.
Sources have said RWE might want to restructure or merge
units such as Deutschland AG in Essen or Dortmunder Vertriebs AG
which together employ more than 20,000 people, as well as
renewable unit Innogy, and production unit RWE Generation.
