FRANKFURT, July 7 Local utility shareholders in German industry heavyweight RWE on Tuesday demanded more detail from the group's management on restructuring plans that could involve the merger of subsidiaries and personnel changes at the top.

Sources close to the company have said RWE, battling an industry-wide crisis, is looking into such matters.

The company itself has said that jobs and sites were not being targeted. But it has not given any further details, including on matters such as potential savings, ahead of a supervisory board meeting on Aug. 10.

Mostly municipality-owned communal shareholders in western Germany, where RWE operates, have written a letter to chief executive Peter Terium demanding more clarity, said Ernst Gerlach, the managing director of the VKA alliance.

He said VKA (Verband der kommunalen RWE-Aktionaere) was in favour of less bureaucracy but wanted to know which units would be affected, stressing: "The future relationship with the customers must not be neglected."

VKA members hold just under 24 percent of RWE shares.

Sources have said RWE might want to restructure or merge units such as Deutschland AG in Essen or Dortmunder Vertriebs AG which together employ more than 20,000 people, as well as renewable unit Innogy, and production unit RWE Generation. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, Writing by Vera Eckert; Editing by Mark Potter)