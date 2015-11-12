FRANKFURT Nov 12 Client loss at RWE's British unit npower accelerated in the third quarter, Chief Financial Officer Bernhard Guenther said, citing billing problems and increased competition in the country.

After the first nine months of the year, RWE lost about 200,000 customers in Britain, Bernhard said on Thursday, compared with 100,000 just for the first half.

RWE earlier warned it would only barely reach its full-year net profit target as persistent problems at its British business pile pressure on Chief Executive Peter Terium to come up with a convincing turnaround plan. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)