FRANKFURT Nov 14 Thermal plant operator RWE
on Monday said a recovery in wholesale power prices is
beneficial for its central European generation margins but is
too early to see a sustained effect.
Chief Financial Officer Markus Krebber told journalists in a
conference call that both coal prices, which have reached 2-year
highs, and short-term problems in the French nuclear power
industry have improved the profitability of production at RWE.
"But isolated problems in France do not mean that this will
fully spill over to Germany," he said, adding that the problems
with nuclear supply tightness must be resolved inside France.
Both countries' power markets are
interconnected.
Krebber also said that while gas-to-power margins have risen
from negative to slightly positive levels, it would be too soon
to consider reactivating idle gas turbines.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Christoph Steitz)