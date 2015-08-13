UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
FRANKFURT Aug 13 Tougher regulation and deteriorating market conditions are the main factors that could influence RWE in deciding in favour of spinning off its ailing power generation unit, Chief Executive Peter Terium told analysts during a call.
Terium has so far decided not to split up the group, as larger peer E.ON has done, but a legal restructuring this week kept RWE's generation business as a separate unit, a move he said was aimed at keeping open the option of a break-up. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.