FRANKFURT Aug 13 Tougher regulation and deteriorating market conditions are the main factors that could influence RWE in deciding in favour of spinning off its ailing power generation unit, Chief Executive Peter Terium told analysts during a call.

Terium has so far decided not to split up the group, as larger peer E.ON has done, but a legal restructuring this week kept RWE's generation business as a separate unit, a move he said was aimed at keeping open the option of a break-up. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Jonathan Gould)