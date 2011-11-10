FRANKFURT Nov 10 Germany's RWE , Europe's fifth-largest utility, reiterated its earnings expectations for this year as it reported nine-month operating earnings that dropped 30 percent, in line with analyst expectations.

Operating profit in the period through September fell to 4.3 billion euros ($5.8 billion) from 6.1 billion euros in the same period a year earlier, the Essen, Germany-based company said on Thursday, exactly meeting the average of estimates from 12 analysts in a Reuters poll.

Germany's largest power producer was caught flat-footed as it spent more than 10 billion euros on takeovers in the past three years and entered into long-term gas contracts with Russian gas monopoly Gazprom .

The takeovers increased its debt to 31 billion euros by the end of September, just as the financial crisis made it more difficult to service the debt by hitting earnings. The long-term gas contracts are compounding the situation as they became loss-making because they are tied to the strongly rising oil price.

RWE therefore is selling 11 billion euros in assets and seeks to raise 2.5 billion euros selling shares, while utility stocks hover at their lowest level in seven years.

It is executing that strategy as its home market undergoes drastic change: The German government is phasing out nuclear power in Europe's largest economy after the Fukushima nuclear meltdown, which means the country's utilities will have to do without their most profitable large-scale power plants.

It levied a tax on the reactors' fuel for their remaining lifespan and shut eight nuclear power plants immediately, leading to several legal standoffs between power companies and the government.

Consequently, RWE had to lower its earnings expectations for this year in August, increase asset sales and cut costs further -- a strategy that will largely be executed by Peter Terium, the Dutch accountant due to replace Juergen Grossmann as chief executive from next year. ($1 = 0.736 Euros) (Reporting By Peter Dinkloh)