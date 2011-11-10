FRANKFURT Nov 10 Germany's RWE ,
Europe's fifth-largest utility, reiterated its earnings
expectations for this year as it reported nine-month operating
earnings that dropped 30 percent, in line with analyst
expectations.
Operating profit in the period through September fell to
4.3 billion euros ($5.8 billion) from 6.1 billion euros in the
same period a year earlier, the Essen, Germany-based company
said on Thursday, exactly meeting the average of estimates from
12 analysts in a Reuters poll.
Germany's largest power producer was caught flat-footed as
it spent more than 10 billion euros on takeovers in the past
three years and entered into long-term gas contracts with
Russian gas monopoly Gazprom .
The takeovers increased its debt to 31 billion euros by the
end of September, just as the financial crisis made it more
difficult to service the debt by hitting earnings. The long-term
gas contracts are compounding the situation as they became
loss-making because they are tied to the strongly rising oil
price.
RWE therefore is selling 11 billion euros in assets and
seeks to raise 2.5 billion euros selling shares, while utility
stocks hover at their lowest level in seven years.
It is executing that strategy as its home market undergoes
drastic change: The German government is phasing out nuclear
power in Europe's largest economy after the Fukushima nuclear
meltdown, which means the country's utilities will have to do
without their most profitable large-scale power plants.
It levied a tax on the reactors' fuel for their remaining
lifespan and shut eight nuclear power plants immediately,
leading to several legal standoffs between power companies and
the government.
Consequently, RWE had to lower its earnings expectations for
this year in August, increase asset sales and cut costs further
-- a strategy that will largely be executed by Peter Terium, the
Dutch accountant due to replace Juergen Grossmann as chief
executive from next year.
($1 = 0.736 Euros)
