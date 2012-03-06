ESSEN, Germany, March 6 RWE,
Germany's No.2 utility, expects earnings to remain flat this
year and next year as it sells assets and takes a hit from
Germany's decision to phase out of nuclear power.
The company reported on Tuesday a 24 percent decline in 2011
operating profit to 5.81 billion euros ($7.69 billion), and a 34
percent drop in recurrent net profit to 2.48 billion euros.
RWE, along with peers E.ON and EnBW,
has been hit hard by the nuclear exit, forcing the company to
shed assets and tap new growth areas such as renewable energy.
It said it plans to cut its annual costs by about 1 billion
euros by 2014 and now plans to sell assets worth up to 7 billion
euros, less than the previously targeted 11 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7557 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)