FRANKFURT Nov 13 Germany's second-largest utility RWE said its operating profit plunged 31 percent in the first nine months of the year, burdened by disposals as well as tumbling power prices that has hit peers across Europe.

Nine-month operating profit reached 2.91 billion euros ($3.62 billion), the company said on Thursday, beating the 2.87 billion average forecast in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages. ($1 = 0.8037 euro) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)