ESSEN, Germany, March 8 RWE, Germany's second-largest utility, said on Tuesday it would radically restructure its British unit npower in a response to widening losses and a rapid outflow of customers that are increasingly switching to cheaper rivals.

Npower, one of the big six power providers in Britain, made an operating loss of 137 million euros ($151 million) in 2015, compared with a profit of 227 million, also hurt by billing issues that effectively kept it from charging many of its local clients.

"However, we are in the process of radically restructuring the company (npower) with the goal of stabilising margins and raising its competitive position to the market average by 2018," RWE Chief Executive Peter Terium said in a letter to shareholders. ($1 = 0.9078 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Edward Taylor)