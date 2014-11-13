FRANKFURT Nov 13 The British assets of DEA
, the oil and gas unit German utility RWE is
trying to divest, have a value of about 1 billion euros ($1.25
billion), the company's CFO Bernhard Guenther told journalists
on Thursday.
Asked about concerns over whether the transaction - which
would see DEA go to Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman - might
collapse, Guenther said that any M&A deal could theoretically
fall apart as long as it was not closed.
RWE earlier on Tuesday said the sale of DEA may take longer
than expected, adding to uncertainty over the fate of the 5.1
billion euro deal.
($1 = 0.8027 euro)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)