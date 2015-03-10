* Sees 2015 operating profit falling as much as 10 percent
* Need strict financial discipline to overcome crisis -CEO
* Proposes stable 2014 dividend of 1 euro per share
By Christoph Steitz and Tom Käckenhoff
ESSEN, Germany, March 10 Germany's
second-biggest utility RWE warned profits and
investments would fall further this year, offering little hope
that group would emerge from a crisis in the industry and return
to growth in the near future.
"The vale of tears has not yet been passed," Chief Executive
Peter Terium told journalists at the company's annual press
conference on Tuesday.
He was referring to a structural crisis for German utilities
hit by weak demand for energy in Europe and a boom in renewable
sources that are given priority access to power grids over
conventional gas and coal-fired plants.
As a result, shares in RWE have lost more than 70 percent
since 2007, destroying nearly 40 billion euros ($43 billion) in
market value.
Terium said that up to 45 percent of the group's
conventional power plants were currently not earning any money,
adding operating profit was expected to fall for a third
consecutive year in 2015 as a result.
"It is now becoming more difficult every day to keep a gas
or hard coal-fired power station commercially feasible," Terium
said.
Investments will decline to 2.5 billion-3.0 billion euros
this year and to about 2 billion next year, down from 3.4
billion in 2014.
Shares in RWE, which were 1.6 percent lower at 1240 GMT,
trade at 12.8 times estimated forward earnings, lower than the
15.2 times average of major European rivals.
DEA DEAL
RWE, which last week closed a controversial 5.1 billion euro
sale of its DEA oil and gas business to Russian tycoon Mikhail
Fridman, forecast operating profit of 3.6 billion to 3.9 billion
euros this year, down as much as 10 percent.
That is below an average forecast of 4.1 billion euros in a
Reuters poll of analysts.
Long considered safe and stable dividend providers, RWE and
German rivals E.ON and EnBW have embarked
on restructuring programmes marked by job cuts, lower
shareholder payouts and asset sales.
RWE's DEA sale generated concern in Britain, where the
government is considering measures to force Fridman to sell the
company's North Sea assets to a third party because of fears
that oil production at the fields could be halted if there are
more Western sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis.
CEO Terium confirmed the group would not join any legal
action should Britain make such a decision.
The deal drew praise from analysts for its rich valuation,
but the sale has robbed RWE of one of its cash cows,
highlighting the group's willingness to take drastic steps to
lower its 31 billion euros of debt.
After halving its dividend to 1 euro per share for 2013, RWE
said it would keep the payout stable for 2014. It aims to
increase its targeted savings from an efficiency programme to 2
billion from 2017, up 500 million euros from 2012.
($1 = 0.9264 euros)
