FRANKFURT, May 13 Germany's largest power producer RWE joined larger peer E.ON in posting forecast-beating results for the first quarter, citing a rise in gas sales that were boosted by colder winter temperatures.

"In the gas business, we benefited from a normalisation of temperatures compared to the extremely mild first quarter last year," Chief Executive Peter Terium said in a letter to shareholders on Wednesday.

RWE's first-quarter operating profit declined by 5.1 percent to 1.63 billion euros ($1.83 billion), the company said, higher than the 1.58 billion average forecast in a Reuters poll.

The beat was driven by its generation unit, where profits fell 23.4 percent to 428 million euros, significantly better than the 372 million feared by analysts.

Larger peer E.ON had also reported higher-than-expected core earnings for the first quarter last week, pointing to increased gas sales.

German utilities are grappling with an industry-wide crisis caused by weak demand for energy in Europe and a boom in renewable energy sources that are given priority access to power grids over conventional gas and coal-fired power plants.

RWE in March said that up to 45 percent of its conventional power stations were not making any money at the moment.

In response to the crisis, the company sold its oil and gas unit DEA for 5.1 billion euros to Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman earlier this year, a move that reduced net debt to 27.7 billion euros by end-March, compared with 31.01 billion at end-2014.

