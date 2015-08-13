* Lowers outlook for UK supply unit
* Cites billing issues, loss of customers
* Shares fall to lowest level since August 1991
* H1 operating profit down 11 pct at 2.03 bln eur
* Main burden on earnings: conventional power generation
By Christoph Steitz
FRANKFURT, Aug 13 Britain joined RWE's
long list of woes on Thursday, problems there pushing shares to
a 24-year low and raising pressure on the German utility to
follow larger rival E.ON by parting with loss-making
power plants.
RWE said the effects of difficulties with billing at its
energy supply business in Britain, effectively preventing it
from charging clients, as well as a loss of customers hit
first-half profits, forcing the company to lower its outlook for
the unit.
It now expects UK operating profits to be significantly
below last year's 227 million euros ($253 million). It had
previously expected profits to rise moderately.
RWE is already facing the biggest crisis in its 117-year
history, grappling with ultra-low wholesale power prices, high
exposure to coal and gas and only a small presence in
renewables.
"We continue to face strong headwinds," RWE Chief Executive
Peter Terium told journalists during a call. "The crisis in
conventional electricity generation, in particular, continues to
cause us a lot of trouble."
RWE, which posted an 11 percent decline in first-half
operating profit to 2.03 billion euros, said the billing
problems in Britain would not be fixed before the end of 2016.
The group, which has 5.6 million clients in Britain, said it
lost about 100,000 household customers there since late last
year as competition intensifies. It was only able to retain
customers by offering lower prices.
Shares fell as much as 5.9 percent, hitting their lowest
level since August 1991, also hit by continuing problems at its
conventional power generation unit, where first-half profits
were down more than half.
"Quite frankly, it's simply frustrating that the company's
restructuring is taking so long and that RWE is not following
E.ON in spinning off its traditional power plant business," a
trader said.
Coal-fired power plants, which accounted for 60 percent of
RWE's electricity production last year, are under particular
pressure from a surge in output from renewables, which continue
to replace older, carbon-polluting fossil-fuel fired plants.
At E.ON, which last November took a drastic step in spinning
off its power plant business as well as energy trading and oil
and gas, coal-fired plants accounted for 27 percent of
generation.
RWE's Terium has said he is not keen on following E.ON's
example, but said he would consider such a move if conditions
deteriorate further.
($1 = 0.8981 euros)
(Additional reporting by Daniela Pegna; Editing by Greg Mahlich
and Keith Weir)