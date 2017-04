ESSEN, Germany, March 8 German utility RWE has available in cash about 40 percent of the more than 10 billion euros ($11 billion) in provisions it has set aside to pay for the shutdown and afterlife of its nuclear plants, CFO Bernhard Guenther said.

This would be the first time RWE has given a more detailed account of how its provisions are structured. So far, it has only said that it is a mix of cash, shares and assets.

($1 = 0.9079 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)