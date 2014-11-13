* Cannot predict whether DEA talks will conclude this year
By Christoph Steitz and Karolin Schaps
FRANKFURT/LONDON, Nov 13 The risk the Ukraine
crisis poses for European companies was highlighted when German
utility RWE said on Thursday a 5.1 billion euro ($6.35
billion) sale of its oil and gas arm DEA to Russian billionaire
Mikhail Fridman may be delayed.
The deal, announced in March, coincided with sanctions being
imposed on Russia for its involvement in Ukraine, raising
questions over whether a European oil and gas business should
fall into Russian hands.
The sale requires approval from the 14 countries where DEA
operates, including Britain, which remains reluctant to agree to
it, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Last month, a source told Reuters that British Energy
Secretary Ed Davey was "not minded" to sign a letter of
assurance on the deal in light of the sanctions against Russia.
RWE's Chief Financial Officer Bernhard Guenther said: "We
are still working very hard to close the transaction as soon as
possible but there are some third-party approvals still
outstanding."
"So at this point in time it's really hard to say if we will
successfully finish those talks before year-end."
Guenther, asked if the deal might not go ahead, said: "Can
the deal fall apart theoretically? It's the same for every M&A
deal: as long as you don't have the closing ... any deal can
still collapse."
LetterOne, the investment vehicle led by Fridman, was not
immediately available for comment.
RWE's shares were down 3.4 percent at 1313 GMT, the biggest
fallers among Europe's largest utilities.
MORE SANCTIONS?
With the Ukraine truce crumbling and NATO saying Russian
troops and tanks have been seen entering the east of the
country, there is some talk of extending sanctions that have
already delivered a serious hit to the Russian economy and sent
the rouble tumbling.
The European Union's new foreign affairs chief, Federica
Mogherini, said foreign ministers, due to meet in Brussels on
Monday, would discuss new punitive measures against Russia.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has ruled out further
economic sanctions for now but has also expressed concern that a
ceasefire agreement was being broken and that pro-Russian rebels
had gone ahead with elections.
Britain's apparent refusal to approve the deal follows an
earlier situation where production at a major North Sea gas
field was interrupted for four years due to sanctions against
the field's partial owner, Iran.
The source familiar with the matter said the British
government wanted to avoid a repetition of this with DEA's North
Sea assets if sanctions against Russia were expanded.
Britain accounts for about a fifth of DEA's gas production
and analysts have put the value of its British business at about
1 billion euros, a figure CFO Bernhard confirmed.
RWE has said in the past it would be possible, in theory, to
exclude the British assets from the transaction, but last month
said that was not what both parties wanted.
The DEA sale is a big part of RWE's efforts to
cut a 30.7 billion euro debt pile, partly by selling assets that
are no longer part of its main business so it can invest in new
areas, including renewable energy.
DEA owns stakes in about 190 oil and gas licenses or
concessions in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.
Essen-based RWE, Germany's No.2 utility, also said its
operating profit fell 31 percent to 2.91 billion euros in the
first nine months of the year.
($1 = 0.8021 euro)
(Additional reporting by Daniela Pegna in Frankfurt and Michael
Peacock in London; Editing by Georgina Prodhan and Jane
Merriman)