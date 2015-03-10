ESSEN, Germany, March 10 A sale of uranium enrichment company Urenco won't happen before the second half of 2015, RWE Chief Executive Peter Terium said, adding that a disposal could even take longer than that.

RWE and peer E.ON jointly hold one third of Urenco's shares, with the Dutch and British governments each owning a third, too.

Terium said the stake in Urenco was the last major item on the company's list of disposals. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert; Editing by Arno Schuetze)