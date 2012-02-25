(Corrects day to Saturday from Sunday)
FRANKFURT Feb 25 German utility RWE
denied on S aturday a German
magazine report which said it was in talks with Russia's
InterRAO to buy electricity produced from Russian nuclear power
plants.
"There are no ongoing talks with InterRAO," a spokesman for
RWE said, adding: "The report that we want to buy electricity
from Russian nuclear power plants is wrong."
WirtschaftsWoche magazine, citing company sources, said on
Saturday in a prerelease of its Monday edition that RWE has been
negotiating with InterRAO for the past two weeks regarding the
volume of electricity deliveries to Germany and its timeframe.
It said the basis of deliveries would be the two nuclear
plants which are being constructed in Kaliningrad, not far from
the Polish border, but that the Polish power transmission
network would still have to be built.
(Reporting By Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Marilyn Gerlach)