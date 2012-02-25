(Corrects day to Saturday from Sunday)

FRANKFURT Feb 25 German utility RWE denied on S aturday a German magazine report which said it was in talks with Russia's InterRAO to buy electricity produced from Russian nuclear power plants.

"There are no ongoing talks with InterRAO," a spokesman for RWE said, adding: "The report that we want to buy electricity from Russian nuclear power plants is wrong."

WirtschaftsWoche magazine, citing company sources, said on Saturday in a prerelease of its Monday edition that RWE has been negotiating with InterRAO for the past two weeks regarding the volume of electricity deliveries to Germany and its timeframe.

It said the basis of deliveries would be the two nuclear plants which are being constructed in Kaliningrad, not far from the Polish border, but that the Polish power transmission network would still have to be built.

(Reporting By Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Marilyn Gerlach)