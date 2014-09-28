FRANKFURT, Sept 28 The sale of German utility RWE's oil and gas unit DEA to a Russian investor faces British opposition that could delay or scupper the deal, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Sunday.

The magazine said, without citing sources, that the UK government had concerns because the deal would give Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman access to DEA's British gas fields. It didn't specify what the concerns were.

It said UK hesitation to approve the deal could delay closing of the transaction or even lead to the withdrawal of operating licenses.

Neither RWE nor the UK Department of Energy and Climate Change was immediately available for comment.

RWE agreed in March to sell DEA to investors led by Fridman for 5.1 billion euros ($6.5 billion).

The move came as RWE, like other German utilities, struggled to adjust to a power sector shake-up as Germany moves away from nuclear energy and encourages a shift to renewables, while Europe's energy demand is weak.

The sale of DEA has already been approved by the European Union and the German government but requires the go-ahead of regulators in some other countries where the group has big operations. ($1 = 0.7885 euro) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Patricia Weiss in Frankfurt and Will James in London; Editing by Michael Urquhart)