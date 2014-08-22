FRANKFURT/BERLIN Aug 22 Germany's economy
ministry will approve the sale of utility RWE's oil
and gas unit DEA to a Russian investor despite tensions between
Russia and the West over the Ukraine crisis, two people familiar
with the matter said.
The economy ministry said in June it was investigating
whether to block the 5.1 billion euro ($6.9 billion) sale of the
DEA unit to the Letter One group of investors led by Russian
tycoon Mikhail Fridman, which was announced in March.
Representatives of the ministry, RWE and the Letter One
consortium declined to comment.
Europe and the United States have imposed economic sanctions
against Russia for its annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region and
its backing of pro-Russian separatists, who are fighting against
government forces in eastern Ukraine. Russia, in turn, has
slapped bans on Western food imports.
As part of the deal, Fridman, Russia's second-richest man,
and his co-investors get stakes in about 190 oil and gas
licenses or concessions in Europe, the Middle East and North
Africa.
The German government could theoretically have used a clause
in its foreign trade law that allows it to block takeover deals
that threaten "public safety and order", but it would have been
an unprecedented move.
RWE has previously said it expects the deal, which has
already got antitrust approval from the European Union, to be
finalised this year.
The transaction came under criticism from senior German
politicians in March as relations between Russia and the West
deteriorated over Ukraine.
Germany currently receives more than a third of its gas and
oil from Russia.
RWE, like other German utilities, is struggling to adjust to
a power sector shake-up as Germany moves away from nuclear
energy and encourages a shift to more renewables, while Europe's
energy demand is weak.
The shake-up has more than halved the debt-burdened firm's
market value in four years.
RWE has been looking for ways to reduce its debt of more
than 30 billion euros, including cutting jobs and shedding
assets.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Hübner, Tom Käckenhoff und Gernot
Heller; Writing by Ludwig Burger)