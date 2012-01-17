BERLIN Jan 17 German utility RWE sees no sense in studying power and gas markets outside its European core markets, board member Rolf Martin Schmitz told reporters in Berlin on Tuesday.

"We don't see a sense in spreading out over many countries," he said on the sidelines of an energy industry conference.

RWE's sector peer E.ON last week said it agreed to form a joint venture with Brazil's MPX Energia to create a firm with capacity to produce 20 gigawatts of power.

Germany's leading utilities must reinvent themselves over the coming years, as a government-ordered nuclear exit forces them to reduce dependency on their home market, sell assets and rejig their energy portfolios to become more competitive.

Schmitz said that RWE only had limited resources for investments abroad and enough options in its current range of countries it operates in.

"Poland and Turkey continue to be growth markets for us," he said.

Schmitz was also asked about a joint venture between itself and E.ON to build up to 6 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear plant capacity in Britain.

"That process is continuing," he said. Spokesman Volker Heck said the ball was in the court of the UK government to create the right conditions for future nuclear installations to work economically effectively alongside fast expanding renewables.

Turning to sales of stakes in local utilities in Germany, which are part of RWE's divestment programme of up to 11 billion euros through 2013, Schmitz said more such sales could be envisaged if there was demand.

Parts of three regional subsidiaries Suewag of Frankfurt (77.6 percent), Kevag (57.5 percent) of Koblenz and VSE (67.3 percent) of Saarbruecken are on the block and talks are underway on all transactions. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Tom Kaeckenhoff)