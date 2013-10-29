* Seeks third-party funds to finance renewable projects
* RWE pursues "capital light" approach in financing
* RWE not immediately available for comment
FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Oct 29 RWE,
Germany's No.2 utility, is looking for new ways to boost its
renewable power business, including partnerships with investors,
according to an internal document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
RWE plans to "develop new partnership models with financial
investors" to fund renewable projects, according to the
document.
Its technological focus has been on wind power, which is
better suited to larger utilities due to its plant-sized parks
and requires large investments.
RWE, along with other German utilities E.ON and
EnBW, has been hit hard by a steep drop in wholesale
power prices and a boom in renewables, which has driven
conventional power plants into loss-making territory.
RWE, which is scheduled to report nine-month results on Nov.
RWE's "business of renewable energy will provide stable
value contributions and remain the only area for growth
investments", the document says.
The company will draw on capital from third parties largely
through what it calls a "capital light" approach that reduces
the burden on its own balance sheet, the document says.
Renewables account for just 4 percent of RWE's core
earnings, compared with 12 percent at E.ON.
As a response to falling returns, RWE has been slashing
investments, closing power plants and cutting jobs to turn its
business around and lower a 35 billion euro ($48.2 billion) debt
pile.
The group needs to cut more costs as earnings are set to
drop dramatically, RWE Chief Executive Peter Terium was quoted
as saying in a newspaper.
RWE will have to save more than the already planned 500
million euros at its power generation unit and will also need to
reorganise its electricity sales business, Terium said,
according to the paper.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
