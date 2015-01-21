* Examining various options to exit Urenco
* Says difficult to lower debt-to-earnings ratio to 3 by
2016
(Adds comments on Urenco, leverage)
BERLIN Jan 21 German utility RWE is
reviewing its strategy but has no plans to follow larger peer
E.ON in splitting its business in two, the company's
chief operating officer said.
E.ON's plan to split its renewables, distribution grids and
services operations from power generation, energy trading and
oil and gas production in 2016 raised expectations that other
European utilities could take similar steps under pressure from
a sector crisis caused by a surge in renewables capacity.
"There are no such considerations at this point," RWE's Rolf
Martin Schmitz told journalists at a briefing on Wednesday,
confirming that the company had looked at a split in 2012 and
decided against it.
"But you have to review your strategy every two years. We
will do that," he added.
Schmitz acknowledged that there is a certain logic to
combining RWE's power generation and renewables activities,
which together accounted for 27 percent of the group's operating
profit in 2013, but said there are no such plans at this stage.
"What's going to happen next year, what will happen in 2016,
remains to be seen," he said.
In response to the energy sector's woes, RWE is shedding
assets to rake in much-needed cash, including its oil and gas
business DEA, which it agreed to sell for 5 billion
euros ($5.82 billion) to an investor group led by Russian tycoon
Mikhail Fridman.
RWE is also trying to offload its stake in
uranium-enrichment company Urenco. RWE and E.ON jointly own a
third of the business.
Schmitz said RWE is looking a "various exit strategies", but
declined to comment further and refrained from committing to a
time schedule for any sale.
Sources have said that the owners of Urenco, which include
Britain and the Netherlands, may consider a stock market listing
or an outright sale.
Schmitz also said that it would be extremely difficult to
lower RWE's net debt to three times core earnings by 2016. The
company's guidance pegged this closely watched ratio, seen as a
measure of financial strength, at significantly more than 3.5 at
the end of last year.
($1 = 0.8597 euros)
