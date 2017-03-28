BRIEF-MiTek Acquires Mezzanine International
* Mitek Industries Inc says has acquired UK-based Mezzanine International Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 28 RWE on Tuesday flagged it could actively participate in consolidation in the power generation business in the medium term, not ruling out the acquisition of assets in its core markets, which include Germany.
Germany's third-largest energy group could make "selective and opportunistic" purchases if competitors pulled out of the challenging sector and leave behind assets at good prices, Chief Executive Rolf Martin Schmitz said at RWE's Capital Market Day.
Schmitz fuelled M&A speculation two weeks ago when he said RWE was considering several strategic options, including tie-ups with rivals and the sale of a stake in energy group Innogy , in which RWE owns 76.8 percent. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Mitek Industries Inc says has acquired UK-based Mezzanine International Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fitch says growth and profitability under pressure for U.S. Captive finance cos
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Captive Finance Companies: 2016 Review (Leverage Remains Elevated as Asset Quality Weakens) https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/899435 NEW YORK, June 14 (Fitch) Captive finance companies are likely to face continued pressure on profitability due to rising credit losses, declining residual values and higher funding costs, according to a review of U.S. Captive Finance Companies from Fitch Ratings. In a