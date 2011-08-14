FRANKFURT Aug 14 The head of German utility E.ON (EONGn.DE) told a magazine his company would welcome any talks on possible cooperations, even regarding deals with Russian peer Gazprom .

"When it comes to common topics, new power stations for example, I am open for all talks," Johannes Teyssen told German magazine Der Spiegel in an interview published on Sunday.

He added however, that he had no intention of offering a peer like Gazprom the opportunity to directly participate in E.ON.

"For E.ON I currently see no sense in taking a measure like that," he added.

German peer RWE last month dismissed speculation it was seeking Gazprom as a so-called "anchor" investor holding a significant, long-term stake in the company.

Both RWE and E.ON are embroiled in an ongoing row with Gazprom over long-term gas supply contract terms.

A gap between high buying prices from the Russian gas market giant and falling prices obtained in the oversupplied European spot markets E.ON and RWE serve, has put pressure on the German companies.

Both utilities have said that they have begun arbitration proceedings in this matter but Gazprom has made clear it is determined to defend the long-term supply prices, which have ruled Europe's gas markets for decades.

Last week, however, RWE said that both it and Gazprom were willing to develop further exclusive talks on power station ventures and gas prices. (Reporting by Josie Cox; Editing by Mike Nesbit)