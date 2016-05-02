FRANKFURT May 2 RWE's Supply and
Trading unit aims to double the contribution of external
customer business to 20 percent of operating profit, its chief
executive, Markus Krebber, told reporters on Monday.
He said this will help transfer RWE's energy know-how to new
customer groups as some traditional business models decline in
the transition from reliance on fossil fuels towards renewable
energy.
Krebber also said that the unit, RWE's trading floor that
handles commodities, expects average annual operating profit of
about 250 million euros ($287 million) in the coming years,
after 156 million euros in 2015.
"We aim for this now that we have gas risks exposure under
better control," Krebber said.
He also said the unit will tap growth opportunities in
global energy commodities trading, notably in the United States
and Asia, where it has offices.
Last year's operating profit was down 43.1 percent
year-on-year, RWE said on release of earnings for the full year
in March.
($1 = 0.8708 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Christoph Steitz)