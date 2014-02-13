* Turned off by depressed market, ultra-keen EU regulation
By Vera Eckert and Tom Käckenhoff
ESSEN, Germany Feb 13 German utility RWE's
trading subsidiary is seeking to expand in North
American and Asian energy and commodities markets because of
Europe's slow growth and increased regulation, a senior manager
said.
Within five years, operating profit from overseas activities
will account for 50 percent of RWE Supply & Trading's overall
result, compared with 15 to 25 percent now, Peter Krembel, head
of global power and gas trading and origination, said in an
interview earlier this week.
"We want to safeguard our position in the European market,
but the permanent changes of rules of play do not always make it
easy," he said at the RWE headquarters in Essen.
"Outside Europe, markets are developing more dynamically. We
go where there is more competition and more growth."
EU and U.S. regulators have been moving to improve
transparency and raise capital requirements in the commodities
and energy sectors as part of a trend toward tougher regulation
after irregularities in the financial markets triggered a global
financial crisis last decade.
To many in energy wholesaling, the new rules add to costs
and eliminate arbitrage niche opportunities, especially for
small players, and thus throttle Europe's still young industry,
which has grown out of liberalisation 15 years ago.
Some banks such as Bank of America-Merrill Lynch and
Deutsche Bank have pulled out of European power and
gas trading.
"Our competitors apparently also have their difficulties
with this situation," Krembel said. "This can be seen from the
number of market exits and the declining liquidity."
The RWE trading unit which employs 1,500 people in locations
including Essen, New York, London, Swindon, Geneva, Singapore,
and Jakarta, posted operating profit of 903 million euros ($1.2
billion) for the nine months to September 2013, contributing
about one fifth of the RWE group's earnings.
The business overcame 403 million of losses in the
year-earlier period and is headed for a full-year profit, the
group said last November. Full results for 2013 are due in
March.
RWE is best known as a leading coal-fired electricity
producer and, like other utilities, has been stung by Germany's
renewable boom, which has weighed on prices.
The trading unit secures raw materials for the parent group
and also earns revenue from its wider trading of coal, power,
gas and carbon emissions rights.
"Fuels and power generation are our core business. That is
why we aim to, and will, remain active in trading those
commodities that we deem relevant," said Krembel.
Recently, RWE has been targeting opportunities in power
markets in New Zealand, Singapore and Russia and in trading
financial contracts in aluminium and copper, followed by zinc,
nickel and lead.
Krembel said RWE also had positions in Australian power and
was expecting that in the medium term, the country would become
a big exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Last year, RWE Supply & Trading opened an office in Mumbai
from where it expanded its coal business and also started
trading in fertiliser.
"Price developments in metals represent an early indicator
of the economic developments in different parts of the world,"
said Krembel, particularly mentioning China.
In the United States, where the economy is expanding thanks
in part to a shale gas boom, RWE's power, gas and coal business
is expanding, but much can be managed from the Essen
headquarters, he said.
($1 = 0.7343 euros)
(editing by Jane Baird)