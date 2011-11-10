* RWE, E.ON see Russian gas deals as obstacle to profit

* RWE posts 840 million euro trading loss in Jan-Sept period

* Says impact of renegotiations to be felt from next year

LONDON, Nov 10 Germany's RWE, Europe's fifth-largest utility, on Thursday warned investors to expect much sharper losses from its energy trading business in 2011 citing fixed-price gas supplies from Russia.

"We were very spoiled by the years 2007-9, but nevertheless (today's) result was unusually weak," Chief Financial Officer Rolf Pohlig said, referring to a time when utilities could resell Russian gas at much higher prices to its customers.

Peer E.ON AG on Wednesday increased its forecast for losses in its trading business by 75 percent as it faced similar hurdles.

RWE expects losses from its trading and midstream gas business to be "much more significant" than the 20 million euro operating loss incurred in 2010.

Germany's biggest power producer revealed a 842 million euro operating loss in the January-September period, its financial statement showed on Thursday.

Earnings from trading will close 2011 "markedly down year on year," it said, blaming its continued exposure to gas supplies from Russia which are indexed to rising oil prices.

While it has negotiated cheaper supplies from Russia's Gazprom, the effect of these savings will only begin to impact earnings in 2012 and 2013, a spokeswoman said.

Gazprom ties long-term sales of gas to rising oil prices and sets minimum import requirements that customers must take or pay for even if they do not need it.

But prices at hubs across Europe have risen less than the oil price so that utilities have to sell gas from long-term contracts at a loss in order to retain customers.

"Since 2009, oil-indexed gas purchase prices have been higher than the sales prices achievable on the market," it said.

"This will continue to result in substantial burdens despite the first positive results achieved in the on-going price reviews with our gas suppliers," it added.

RWE said its EBITDA will fall by approximately 20 percent this year and its operating result will fall by about 25 percent.

E.ON expects a full-year loss of 500-700 million euros, on an adjusted EBITDA basis, in its trading business, up from its previous loss forecast of 200-400 million.

E.ON said the main reason for the loss was high transfer prices between its trading and generation businesses, as 2011 delivery prices were locked in at lower levels in previous trading years but had to be paid at a premium at delivery time. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)