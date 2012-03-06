ESSEN, Germany, March 6 Pressure on gas
margins and a loss from trading caused Germany's RWE
to post a loss of 800 million euros ($1.06 billion) in its
Supply & Trading unit in 2011 compared with a loss of 21 million
in 2010, it said on Tuesday.
"On the one hand, its (RWE's) trading business performance
was unusually weak," it said in a statement on presentation of
full-year financial data.
"On the other hand, the difference between the price level
of oil-indexed long-term supply contracts and the prices RWE is
able to achieve when reselling on the market also continues to
hamper our gas midstream business."
Like many European peers, RWE has been hurt by continued
exposure to gas supplies from Russia indexed to sky-high crude
oil prices while European spot gas prices are much lower so RWE
had to sell at a loss to retain customers.
Russian supplier Gazprom is in talks with many
counterparties about discounts, including RWE, and just awarded
Italy's Eni better terms.
"I am confident that we will find a good solution," CEO
Juergen Grossmann said in the annual report, adding the process
would take time and patience.
RWE said gas purchased in 2011 from third parties declined
by 19 percent to 322.2 billion kilowatt hours (kWh), reflecting
in part an unusually mild year when overall German energy usage
declined by 5.3 percent to a post-unification
low.
RWE, Germany's biggest power producer, said power generation
declined by 9 percent year-on-year to 205.7 billion kWh.
Its former profit bringer, the Biblis nuclear power station
of 2,525 MW in Germany's Hesse state, was shut last summer under
the government's plant to curb nuclear in favour of renewable
energies in the wake of the Fukushima disaster in Japan.
RWE's burden from the accelerated nuclear withdrawal added
up to more than 1 billion euros, Grossmann said.
It also had to operate gas-to-power in the Netherlands,
where it is the No.2 power producer, at lower capacity and
replace transformers at two such plants in Britain, where a
coal-fired unit was taken off the grid for conversion to
biomass.
($1 = 0.7557 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert)