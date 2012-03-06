* Impact of talks with gas producers to show only next year (Recasts to lead on trading loss forecast)

By Vera Eckert and Oleg Vukmanovic

ESSEN, Germany, March 6 The trading arm of German utility RWE warned investors to expect 2012 losses on gas trading to significantly exceed last year's 800 million euro hit, due to the rising cost of long-term gas supplies from Russia and Norway.

The company expects earnings from its trading and midstream business to be "significantly below last year" due to the divergence in gas and crude oil price movements.

RWE has struggled to stem losses after agreeing to pay producers including Russia for gas that is linked to the rising price of oil, but which it then has to sell at discounted rates to domestic customers. Oil prices have risen sharply since the beginning of the year to their highest levels since 2008.

It said on Tuesday that talks to get cheaper gas from producers would not bear fruit until 2013.

It was talking to Russia, Norway, the Netherlands and German producers in that order and significance, Chief Financial Officer Rolf Pohlig told RWE's the annual news conference.

"We are working at the gas losses and are optimistic to be able to solve this in 2013," he said.

RWE whose 2011 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2011 slipped 17.5 percent to 8.46 billion euros, attributed this to nuclear plant output and energy trading losses, negative gas-to-oil spreads, and unsatisfactory power generation margins.

Like many European peers, RWE has been hurt by continued exposure to gas supplies from Russia indexed to sky-high crude oil prices while European spot gas prices are much lower so RWE has to sell at a loss to retain customers.

Russian supplier Gazprom is in talks with many counterparties about discounts, including RWE, and just awarded Italy's Eni better terms.

RWE's annual gas procurement amounted to 45 billion cubic metres (bcm) of which 25 bcm were spot-price indexed and 20 bcm so-called take-or-pay obligations.

Some 2 bcm of that was being passed on at similar terms paid at origins to consumers, leaving RWE exposed to negative margins for 18 bcm.

"We still have to realise losses from the ongoing negative margins," he said.

RWE said gas purchased in 2011 from third parties declined by 19 percent to 322.2 billion kilowatt hours (kWh), reflecting in part an unusually mild year when overall German energy usage declined by 5.3 percent to a post-unification low.

RWE which is among Europe's five biggest power generators also said production volumes declined by 9 percent year-on-year to 205.7 billion kWh in 2011. The 2011 operating result in power generation dropped by 33 percent to 2.7 billion euros.

Its formerly profitable Biblis nuclear power station in Germany's Hesse state was shut last summer under the government's plant to curb nuclear in favour of renewable energies in the wake of the Fukushima disaster in Japan.

RWE's burden from the accelerated nuclear withdrawal, including production losses and tax bills for ongoing fuel element use, added up to more than 1.3 billion euros, it said. ($1 = 0.7557 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Keiron Henderson)