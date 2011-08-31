* Breagh gas field phase one to start late summer 2012

* Clipper South field to start producing H1 2012

* RWE Dea await energy ministry approval for Breagh phase 2

LONDON, Aug 31 Germany's RWE Dea plans to start two new North Sea gas fields next year, including one of the area's largest untapped developments, the company said on Wednesday.

The Breagh gas field, which is expected to produce 160 million cubic feet per day once fully operational, will pump its first gas in late summer 2012, while the 240-million pound Clipper South field will start production in the first half of next year.

"We remain on course to achieve production from the Breagh field less than three years after we acquired operatorship of the Breagh licence," said RWE Dea UK Managing Director René Pawel in a statement.

The Breagh project will send gas retrieved from 7-10 wells to the Teesside Gas Processing Plant and to Coatham Sands on the British mainland in a first phase which will cost 430 million pounds.

RWE Dea owns 70 percent of the Breagh project and partner Sterling resources holds 30 percent.

RWE Dea is awaiting government approval by the end of this year to drill further wells near the field from another platform for a second phase which is planned to start in 2013.

Britain's energy ministry approved the first phase of Breagh in late July.

The Clipper South field, which holds an estimated gas reserve of 12 billion cubic metres, will pump gas to the Theddlethorpe terminal from a platform in around 23 metres depth.

RWE Dea is majority shareholder in the project with 50 percent, while Bayerngas and Fairfield Energy each own 25 percent.

The oil and gas exploration arm of German utility RWE aims to raise output above 70 million barrels of oil equivalent by 2016.

Its battered parent company RWE seeks to divest assets to generate 11 billion euros, but said on Wednesday it would not sell its oil and gas business.

Instead, Dea may sell licenses or stakes in licenses, its CEO Thomas Rappuhn told reporters at a site visit in the Netherlands. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps)