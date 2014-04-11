* Talks held with Naftogas on shipments
* Framework deal allows delivery of up to 10 bcm/year
* No agreement reached yet
* If terms cleared, shipments could start very soon
FRANKFURT, April 11 German utility RWE
said on Friday that it has discussed with Ukraine's Naftogas
possible gas deliveries to Ukraine in a move to help secure
supply to the country.
The discussions between its subsidiary RWE Supply & Trading
and Naftogas come as Russian gas exporter Gazprom warns it might
cut supplies over Kiev's refusal to pay prices Moscow now
demands.
The price, timing and duration of possible deliveries would
still have to be negotiated, RWE said in an e-mailed statement
in response to a Reuters query.
If an agreement was reached, RWE was ready to "supply
Naftogas of Ukraine with gas in reverse flow from its
pan-European portfolio within a very few days," it said.
Under a framework agreement signed between the two parties
in May 2012 and lasting until May 2017, RWE could deliver up to
10 billion cubic metres (bcm) a year, it said.
Ukraine consumed around 55 bcm of gas last year.
Chief Financial Officer Bernhard Guenther said last month
that RWE had options to deliver gas into Ukraine via Poland and
Slovakia.
A Gazprom spokesman in Moscow said: "If it's our gas, for
which they have rights, then it's fine. If these are
machinations with the transit volumes we will investigate it."
The European Union said it would help Ukraine after Russian
President Vladimir Putin wrote to the EU warning supplies could
be disrupted if Ukraine failed to cover its bills.
Russia has nearly doubled the price it charges Ukraine for
gas, tearing up a discount agreed under ousted pro-Moscow
President Viktor Yanukovich.
Gazprom says Ukraine owes $2.2 billion for gas it has
received, rekindling fears of the "gas wars" of 2006 and 2009,
when Russia stopped supplies to Ukraine, disrupting shipments to
Europe.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Vera Eckert, and Denis Pinchuk;
editing by Marilyn Gerlach and Jason Neely)