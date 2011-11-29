FRANKFURT Nov 29 German utility group RWE
(RWEG.DE) struck a deal with unions to increase wages 2.7
percent for the roughly 25,000 employees in the country, the
Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily reported on Tuesday.
Citing chief labour negotiator Hans-Peter Lafos from the
Verdi trade union, the paper wrote that the deal was valid
starting in December for 13 months.
Lafos, who could not be reached to comment, told the paper
that management and unions would furthermore begin negotiations
in next April over securing an extension of job guarantees that
currently expire at the end of 2012.
A spokesman for RWE, which has seen profits take a material
hit from Germany's nuclear power phase-out, said only that
there were "constructive talks" between the two sides.
[ID:nL6E7MA0KN] [ID:nLDE77801X]
In a statement from two weeks ago, unions had pushed
earlier this month for a 6.5 percent wage increase for 12
months, a rate significantly above inflation in Germany.
Consumer prices harmonised to compare with other European
Union countries gained 2.8 percent in October versus the
previous year's month, a level that continues to put upward
pressure on overall euro zone inflation rates. [ID:nL5E7MS2SO]
The article will be published in full in the Sueddeutsche
Zeitung's Wednesday edition.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Stefanie Huber; Editing
by Maureen Bavdek)