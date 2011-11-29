FRANKFURT Nov 29 German utility group RWE (RWEG.DE) struck a deal with unions to increase wages 2.7 percent for the roughly 25,000 employees in the country, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily reported on Tuesday.

Citing chief labour negotiator Hans-Peter Lafos from the Verdi trade union, the paper wrote that the deal was valid starting in December for 13 months.

Lafos, who could not be reached to comment, told the paper that management and unions would furthermore begin negotiations in next April over securing an extension of job guarantees that currently expire at the end of 2012.

A spokesman for RWE, which has seen profits take a material hit from Germany's nuclear power phase-out, said only that there were "constructive talks" between the two sides. [ID:nL6E7MA0KN] [ID:nLDE77801X]

In a statement from two weeks ago, unions had pushed earlier this month for a 6.5 percent wage increase for 12 months, a rate significantly above inflation in Germany.

Consumer prices harmonised to compare with other European Union countries gained 2.8 percent in October versus the previous year's month, a level that continues to put upward pressure on overall euro zone inflation rates. [ID:nL5E7MS2SO]

The article will be published in full in the Sueddeutsche Zeitung's Wednesday edition. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Stefanie Huber; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)