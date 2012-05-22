* Veolia seeks temporary injunction to halt sale

* Veolia says wants all details before deal is signed

* Move comes after RWE agreed sale to state of Berlin

* RWE says sale does not require Veolia's approval (Adds RWE comment, further details)

DUESSELDORF, Germany, May 22 France's Veolia Environnement has taken legal action to halt RWE's sale of a stake in water company Berlinwasser, as the German utility makes efforts to shed 7 billion euros ($9 billion) worth of assets.

Veolia, which owns almost half of Berlinwasser jointly with RWE, has asked a Berlin court to grant a temporary injunction to stop the sale, saying on Tuesday it wanted all details of the negotiations before any final agreement was signed.

"We cannot accept RWE's sales plan. Its implementation would violate our rights and create legal uncertainty for Berlinwasser," Michel Cunnac, chief executive of Veolia's German water business, said in a statement

RWE said it did not believe the sale required Veolia's approval.

RWE, like its peers E.ON and EnBW, was hit hard by the German government's decision to phase out nuclear power, forcing it to sell assets and tap growth areas such as renewable energy.

At the top of its sales list are parts of its DEA oil and gas exploration business, which sources said could fetch up to 1.25 billion euros, and Czech gas transmission system NET4Gas.

Earlier this month, it said it agreed to sell its quarter of Berlinwasser back to the federal state of Berlin.

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that RWE's stake may fetch about 618 million euros, with a deal to take place in the coming weeks, once the state parliament and RWE's board have approved the deal.

"We do not share Veolia's stance that the transaction creates legal uncertainty for Berlinwasser because it affects only the shareholders and not the operating business," RWE said in a statement.

The Berlin regional court is due to schedule a hearing on the matter. ($1 = 0.7832 euro) (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff in Duesseldorf and Gilles Guillaume in Paris; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Erica Billingham)