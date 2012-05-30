DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT May 30 A Berlin court
rejected a bid by France's Veolia Environnement to
block the sale of RWE's stake in water utility
Berlinwasser, the court said in a statement on Wednesday.
RWE's Chief Financial Officer Rolf Pohlig said earlier this
month a deal had been agreed with the city of Berlin regarding
the sale of its 24.95 percent stake in Berlinwasser Holding.
Veolia, which also holds a 24.95 percent stake in
Berlinwasser, took legal action against RWE's planned divestment
last week, saying it wanted all details of the negotiations
before any final agreement was signed.
The city state of Berlin holds the remaining 50.1 percent of
the water utility.
"This decision confirms our view that none of Veolia's
rights have been violated and that Veolia's approval is not
required by the legal framework that has been chosen jointly
with the federal state of Berlin," an RWE spokeswoman said.
Veolia was not immediately reachable for comment.
A person familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this
month that RWE's stake may fetch about 618 million euros ($775
million), with a sale expected in the coming weeks, once the
state parliament and RWE's board have approved it.
RWE, Germany's No.2 utility, was hit hard by the German
government's decision to phase out nuclear power, forcing it to
sell assets of up to 7 billion euros and tap growth areas such
as renewable energy.
At the top of its sales list are parts of its DEA oil and
gas exploration business, which sources said could fetch up to
1.25 billion euros, and Czech gas transmission system NET4Gas.
($1 = 0.7977 euros)
