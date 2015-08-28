FRANKFURT Aug 28 Germany's RWE is close to striking a financing deal for its planned 1.3 billion pound ($2 billion) Galloper offshore wind park project, according to one of its executives, as the utility's expansion in renewable energies gathers pace.

"The plan is to have a deal in autumn, either October or November," Hans Buenting, chief executive of RWE's renewables unit Innogy told Reuters, adding it was planning a cooperation with three partners.

RWE was dealt a blow last year when its initial partner for Galloper, British utility SSE, dropped out of the project in a bid to cut costs. ($1 = 0.6484 pounds) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)