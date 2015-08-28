FRANKFURT Aug 28 Germany's RWE is
close to striking a financing deal for its planned 1.3 billion
pound ($2 billion) Galloper offshore wind park project,
according to one of its executives, as the utility's expansion
in renewable energies gathers pace.
"The plan is to have a deal in autumn, either October or
November," Hans Buenting, chief executive of RWE's renewables
unit Innogy told Reuters, adding it was planning a cooperation
with three partners.
RWE was dealt a blow last year when its initial partner for
Galloper, British utility SSE, dropped out of the
project in a bid to cut costs.
($1 = 0.6484 pounds)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)