Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
LONDON, March 4 Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's LetterOne investment fund said on Wednesday it was still keen to work with the British government to find a solution that would allow it to buy assets in the North Sea.
"We are keen to work with the government and will leave no stone unturned to find a solution in the interest of everyone concerned," the fund said.
A British government source said earlier on Wednesday Britain will not back down over its opposition to Fridman's purchase of North Sea gas licences having cemented its objections at a meeting attended by Prime Minister David Cameron. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by David Evans)
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
March 31 The sight of Venezuela's National Assembly president tearing up a Supreme Court ruling and warning foreign firms against making deals with the leftist government will no doubt resonate in international boardrooms.