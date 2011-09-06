* SIFMA chief Ryan asks for more cost-benefit analysis

By Suzanne Barlyn

NEW YORK, Sept 6 More than a year after the passage of the Dodd-Frank financial reform law, a major Wall Street lobbying group is urging regulators to take more time to study the effect of the rules they plan to impose.

A "comprehensive cost-benefit analysis" of the rules would help ensure the safety of the U.S. financial system, Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association Chief Executive Tim Ryan said on Tuesday.

"It's critical to understand the impact of Dodd-Frank and the numerous other initiatives already undertaken to make our financial system safer by reducing risk," he said at a NASDAQ closing bell event.

SIFMA is concerned that the new regulations could negatively affect market conditions, economic growth and credit availability.

If avoiding such problems "requires taking a little more time to study and review in order to get the rules right, then that time should be taken," Ryan said, according to prepared remarks in advance of the Nasdaq event.

Ryan insisted that his remarks should not be read as an attack against regulatory reform.

"Make no mistake, we're not here to say don't do anything," he said.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is required to analyze the economic costs of its rulemaking to companies, such as their ability to borrow, against the benefits that the rules would bring to investors and the markets.

The standards for determining those costs could become more stringent if legislation introduced in June by Rep. Scott Garrett, a Republican from New Jersey, passes. The legislation would set new criteria for the agency's cost-benefit analyses and potentially pave the way for more legal challenges to rules.

Critics said any change to the SEC's review process will only slow its efforts, or even quash rules the agency has yet to write.

"They're not asking for more cost-benefit analysis. They're just asking that the rules not be done," said Lynn Turner, a former SEC chief accountant who's now a consultant at LitiNomics, Inc. in Mountain View, Calif.

Ryan told Reuters that the group is not trying to slow down the progress of Dodd-Frank. "We need to know the impact on a comprehensive basis," he said.

A federal court decision threw out an important part of the Dodd-Frank financial oversight law involving shareholders' ability to nominate corporate directors, saying the SEC used flawed economic analysis in writing the rule.

That decision will likely sensitize the agency to its cost-benefit responsibilities, said David Tittsworth, executive director of the Investment Adviser Association, a Washington, D.C.-based industry group.

"Going forward we can expect a more rigorous analysis in these cost-benefit reports that they have to submit," Tittsworth said.

Ryan on Tuesday also called for greater coordination among regulators in implementing the Dodd-Frank law.

"There are a lot of balls in the air and we're not as targeted as we should be," he said.

Dodd-Frank law requires the development of 235 new rules, Ryan said. That has already generated 41 reports and 71 studies authored by 11 different federal agencies and bureaus, he noted.

Coordination between U.S. and foreign regulators is also important, said Ryan. He urged the newly-created Financial Stability Oversight Council, established after Dodd-Frank was enacted in 2010, to consistently implement its regulations, in the U.S. and abroad.

The council is responsible for monitoring the stability of the nation's financial system.

"We have to have rules from U.S. regulators in sync with the rest of the world," Ryan said.

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; editing by Jennifer Merritt and Walden Siew)