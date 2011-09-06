* SIFMA chief Ryan asks for more cost-benefit analysis
By Suzanne Barlyn
NEW YORK, Sept 6 More than a year after the
passage of the Dodd-Frank financial reform law, a major Wall
Street lobbying group is urging regulators to take more time to
study the effect of the rules they plan to impose.
A "comprehensive cost-benefit analysis" of the rules would
help ensure the safety of the U.S. financial system, Securities
Industry and Financial Markets Association Chief Executive Tim
Ryan said on Tuesday.
"It's critical to understand the impact of Dodd-Frank and
the numerous other initiatives already undertaken to make our
financial system safer by reducing risk," he said at a NASDAQ
closing bell event.
SIFMA is concerned that the new regulations could
negatively affect market conditions, economic growth and credit
availability.
If avoiding such problems "requires taking a little more
time to study and review in order to get the rules right, then
that time should be taken," Ryan said, according to prepared
remarks in advance of the Nasdaq event.
Ryan insisted that his remarks should not be read as an
attack against regulatory reform.
"Make no mistake, we're not here to say don't do anything,"
he said.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is required to
analyze the economic costs of its rulemaking to companies, such
as their ability to borrow, against the benefits that the rules
would bring to investors and the markets.
The standards for determining those costs could become more
stringent if legislation introduced in June by Rep. Scott
Garrett, a Republican from New Jersey, passes. The legislation
would set new criteria for the agency's cost-benefit analyses
and potentially pave the way for more legal challenges to
rules.
Critics said any change to the SEC's review process will
only slow its efforts, or even quash rules the agency has yet
to write.
"They're not asking for more cost-benefit analysis.
They're just asking that the rules not be done," said Lynn
Turner, a former SEC chief accountant who's now a consultant at
LitiNomics, Inc. in Mountain View, Calif.
Ryan told Reuters that the group is not trying to slow down
the progress of Dodd-Frank. "We need to know the impact on a
comprehensive basis," he said.
A federal court decision threw out an important part of the
Dodd-Frank financial oversight law involving shareholders'
ability to nominate corporate directors, saying the SEC used
flawed economic analysis in writing the rule.
That decision will likely sensitize the agency to its
cost-benefit responsibilities, said David Tittsworth, executive
director of the Investment Adviser Association, a Washington,
D.C.-based industry group.
"Going forward we can expect a more rigorous analysis in
these cost-benefit reports that they have to submit,"
Tittsworth said.
Ryan on Tuesday also called for greater coordination among
regulators in implementing the Dodd-Frank law.
"There are a lot of balls in the air and we're not as
targeted as we should be," he said.
Dodd-Frank law requires the development of 235 new rules,
Ryan said. That has already generated 41 reports and 71 studies
authored by 11 different federal agencies and bureaus, he
noted.
Coordination between U.S. and foreign regulators is also
important, said Ryan. He urged the newly-created Financial
Stability Oversight Council, established after Dodd-Frank was
enacted in 2010, to consistently implement its regulations, in
the U.S. and abroad.
The council is responsible for monitoring the stability of
the nation's financial system.
"We have to have rules from U.S. regulators in sync with the
rest of the world," Ryan said.
