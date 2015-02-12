LONDON Feb 12 Britain's Court of Appeal on
Thursday rejected Ryanair's appeal against an order to
dispose of most of its 30 percent stake in Irish rival Aer
Lingus on competition grounds.
Ryanair said in response it would appeal the decision of the
Court of Appeal, where it had argued that Britain's competition
regulator did not have the jurisdiction to rule on two Irish
airlines.
British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines
Group (IAG) is hoping to buy the stake from Ryanair as
part of a 1.36 billion euro ($1.5 billion) takeover approach it
has made to Aer Lingus.
That possible deal received the backing of the Aer Lingus
board last month.
IAG is currently in talks with the Irish government about
securing its 25 percent stake.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Paul Sandle)