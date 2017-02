LONDON, June 19 Budget airline Ryanair said it planned to make a 694 million euro ($880 million) bid for Aer Lingus in a fresh attempt to gain control of its Irish rival.

The company said on Tuesday that it would offer 1.30 euros per share for Aer Lingus.

Ryanair already owns a 29.8 percent stake in Aer Lingus, which it attempted to take over in 2006, a move that was slapped down by the European Commission. ($1 = 0.7889 euros) (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien)