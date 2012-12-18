UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBLIN Dec 18 The Irish government has decided to oppose Ryanair's bid to take over Aer Lingus after studying details of the plan, Transport Minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday.
The bid is currently being investigated by the European Commission on competition grounds.
"The commission will make its determination in its own time but what is the case is that the government isn't supporting the bid," Varadkar told journalists.
"We won't cooperate with their remedies package... We don't see any advantages for Ireland in what is being proposed."
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources