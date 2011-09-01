DUBLIN, Sept 1 Britain's Office of Fair Trading
resumed its investigation into Ryanair's minority stake
in Irish rival Aer Lingus on Thursday and said it
expected to reach a decision by the end of next month.
The OFT began to probe almost a year ago into whether
Ryanair's near 30 percent holding in Aer Lingus gave it the
power to influence the former state carrier's commercial policy
and hampered competition.
Ryanair said at the time that the OFT no longer had
jurisdiction over the matter and asked Britain's Competition
Appeal Tribunal to rule on the matter.
The tribunal said last month that the OFT was not out of
time to consider making a reference to the UK's Competition
Commission for investigation and a spokesman for the OFT said it
expected to make a decision on or before Oct. 26.
Ryanair, Europe's biggest low-cost carrier, first acquired a
stake in Aer Lingus in 2006 and mounted a public bid for its
entire shareholding late that year, but the European Commission
investigated the bid and decided to prohibit it in June 2007.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)