DUBLIN, Sept 1 Britain's Office of Fair Trading resumed its investigation into Ryanair's minority stake in Irish rival Aer Lingus on Thursday and said it expected to reach a decision by the end of next month.

The OFT began to probe almost a year ago into whether Ryanair's near 30 percent holding in Aer Lingus gave it the power to influence the former state carrier's commercial policy and hampered competition.

Ryanair said at the time that the OFT no longer had jurisdiction over the matter and asked Britain's Competition Appeal Tribunal to rule on the matter.

The tribunal said last month that the OFT was not out of time to consider making a reference to the UK's Competition Commission for investigation and a spokesman for the OFT said it expected to make a decision on or before Oct. 26.

Ryanair, Europe's biggest low-cost carrier, first acquired a stake in Aer Lingus in 2006 and mounted a public bid for its entire shareholding late that year, but the European Commission investigated the bid and decided to prohibit it in June 2007. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)