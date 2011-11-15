DUBLIN Nov 15 Irish airline Ryanair renewed pressure on long-time rival Aer Lingus on Tuesday to hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to discuss its 400 million euros pension deficit and a tax settlement with the Irish government.

Aer Lingus' largest shareholder with a near 30 percent stake, Ryanair has been a thorn in the former flag-carrier's side for years, constantly criticising its management and performance and twice having takeover bids rebuffed on competition grounds.

Ryanair said Aer Lingus had rejected a Nov.1 letter calling for an EGM partly because Ryanair's company secretary had not signed the document.

In response, Ryanair has issued a new letter signed by its company secretary and published correspondence it has received from the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) saying that an investor holding more than 10 percent of a company's stock can requisition an EGM.

"We now call on the ODCE and the Irish Stock Exchange, to take appropriate action to ensure that the board of Aer Lingus complies with their corporate governance obligations," Ryanair said in a statement.

A spokesman for Aer Lingus said its legal team was dealing with Ryanair's calls and had no further comment to make.

In a letter from Aer Lingus' lawyers, released by Ryanair on Tuesday, the company's legal advisors said Ryanair's correspondence on the issue of an EGM was "bordering on harassment".

Ireland's government is considering selling its 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus as part of a sale of state assets under an EU-IMF bailout but the group's pension deficit, which is larger than the group's 380 million euros market value, is a major stumbling block.

Ryanair, which has said it would consider selling its stake to whoever buys the government share in Aer Lingus, wants the airline's board to confirm that it has no obligation to make any additional payment to its pension scheme.

Aer Lingus said in August that it had no obligation to fund the pension deficit but warned that this position could be open to a legal challenge. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Mike Nesbit)