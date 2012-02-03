DUBLIN Feb 3 Low-cost airline Ryanair
said it planned to take legal action to prevent Irish
rival Aer Lingus, in which it owns a near 30 percent
stake, from topping up a pension scheme deficit of at least 400
million euros ($527 million).
Ryanair, Aer Lingus's largest shareholder, has repeatedly
called on the former flag-carrier to say it will not contribute
to the pension fund if it is not legally obliged to.
Aer Lingus had said on Monday it was in talks with unions
over how to fill the hole in its pension scheme, the size of
which, analysts say, has scared off potential buyers of the
government's 25 percent stake.
Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary said that without a
statement from Aer Lingus that no further contributions would be
made over and above the current fixed rate of 6.375 percent,
his company would pursue legal action.
"Ryanair fears that (Monday's) statement indicates that the
board of Aer Lingus may be considering resiling from the
assurances that (it) has no obligation to make additional
contributions," Michael O'Leary said in an open letter to Aer
Lingus shareholders published on Friday.
($1 = 0.7592 euro)
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Dan Lalor)