DUBLIN Feb 3 Low-cost airline Ryanair said it planned to take legal action to prevent Irish rival Aer Lingus, in which it owns a near 30 percent stake, from topping up a pension scheme deficit of at least 400 million euros ($527 million).

Ryanair, Aer Lingus's largest shareholder, has repeatedly called on the former flag-carrier to say it will not contribute to the pension fund if it is not legally obliged to.

Aer Lingus had said on Monday it was in talks with unions over how to fill the hole in its pension scheme, the size of which, analysts say, has scared off potential buyers of the government's 25 percent stake.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary said that without a statement from Aer Lingus that no further contributions would be made over and above the current fixed rate of 6.375 percent, his company would pursue legal action.

"Ryanair fears that (Monday's) statement indicates that the board of Aer Lingus may be considering resiling from the assurances that (it) has no obligation to make additional contributions," Michael O'Leary said in an open letter to Aer Lingus shareholders published on Friday. ($1 = 0.7592 euro) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Dan Lalor)