UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBLIN, Sept 21 Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary:
* says has had a number of approaches from financial institutions to buy Aer Lingus stake
* Says has submitted package of remedies to European Commission on Aer Lingus merger
* Says has commitment from more than one airline to take over routes if merger succeeds
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources