Eni sells Exxon 25 pct stake in Mozambique gas field for $2.8 bln
MILAN, March 8 Exxonmobil said on Thursday it had agreed to buy a 25 percent stake in the giant Mozambique gas field of Italian major Eni for about $2.8 billion.
DUBLIN Feb 12 The European Commission has told Ryanair it will reject the low-cost carrier's attempt to take over smaller Irish rival Aer Lingus, Ryanair said in a statement on Tuesday.
Ryanair described the decision as "political" and said it would launch an appeal in European courts.
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
* Japan Trade Minister may discuss Westinghouse with US officials