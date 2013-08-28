LONDON Aug 28 Britain's Competition Commission on Wednesday ordered Ryanair to cut its stake in Irish rival Aer Lingus to 5 percent from 30 percent.

Ryanair immediately announced that it would appeal against the decision in a legal process that could last years.

The commission ruled that Ryanair's shareholding had "led or may be expected to lead to a substantial lessening of competition between the airlines on routes between Great Britain and Ireland."