UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBLIN, March 7 Britain's competition watchdog has dismissed a Ryanair appeal against a previous ruling that it has to sell most of its stake in Irish rival Aer Lingus , it said on Friday.
The Competition Commission upheld the previous decision that Ryanair's 30 percent stake in Aer Lingus could substantially reduce competition on some routes.
"Ryanair's appeal dismissed," a commission spokesman said in a statement.
The British watchdog has jurisdiction over the Irish airlines due to 11 routes between Ireland and Britain where Ryanair flights compete with those of Aer Lingus or partner Aer Arann.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources